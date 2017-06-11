Breaking News Bar
 
Suburbs brace for 'unseasonably hot' temperatures this week

  • Wyatt Springer, 4, of Wauconda sprays water on his friend, Levin Damner, 5, of Mundelein on Sunday before he rides his bike through the obstacle course during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein.

    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Madeleine Schafer, 10, and her brother, Alex, 9, of Vernon Hills enjoy ice cream cones Sunday at Dairy Dream Drive-in in Libertyville. Hot weather meant long lines at area ice cream shops.

    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

The National Weather Service is warning of unseasonably hot weather in the suburbs this week, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s.

As dew points increase, heat indexes could rise to about 100 degrees Tuesday, according to a "hazardous weather outlook" notice. The warning, issued about 3:27 p.m. Sunday, includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will and Dekalb counties.

Several suburban communities have been using social media to alert residents of the anticipated warm temperatures.

Aurora police posted a list of available cooling centers, which include various libraries and community centers. The police departments in Batavia and Gurnee also are welcoming visitors who need to cool down, according to their Facebook posts.

The Kane County Health Department warned residents to be prepared and protect their pets as temperatures rise. Cooling locations can be found at police departments, municipal offices and libraries throughout the county.

Arlington Heights officials are advising residents to stay hydrated, check on their neighbors and never leave pets in the car.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures near O'Hare International Airport to be in the low to mid-90s through Tuesday before dipping to the high 80s later in the week. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, and an elevated risk of thunderstorms is predicted for Wednesday.

