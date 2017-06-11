Railroad collectors make way to St. Charles for weekend show

Hundreds of railroad enthusiasts and collectors made the trip to the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles this weekend for the 24th annual Chicago Railroadiana Railroad Collectibles Show.

About 50 vendors displayed and sold their wares at the show, which focused on full-sized railroad memorabilia -- basically anything associated with trains and railroads of years gone by.

Organizers said the 24th annual outing would will be the last in this calendar year in Illinois, so collectors were plenty motivated to make their way to Kane County this weekend.