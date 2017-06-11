Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/11/2017 5:26 PM

Railroad collectors make way to St. Charles for weekend show

  • Jerry Clements of Carpentersville checks out some model trains Sunday during the annual Railroad Collectibles Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Vernon King of St. Louis looks at some old lamps during the annual Railroad Collectibles Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles on Sunday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Collectors and vendors filled Exhibit Hall A at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles on Sunday for the annual Railroad Collectibles Show.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Old lamps were just a few of the items available Sunday at the 24th annual Railroad Collectibles Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Hundreds of railroad enthusiasts and collectors made the trip to the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles this weekend for the 24th annual Chicago Railroadiana Railroad Collectibles Show.

About 50 vendors displayed and sold their wares at the show, which focused on full-sized railroad memorabilia -- basically anything associated with trains and railroads of years gone by.

Organizers said the 24th annual outing would will be the last in this calendar year in Illinois, so collectors were plenty motivated to make their way to Kane County this weekend.

