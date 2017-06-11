Camp overnight at Barrington's Citizens Park

Barrington Park District will offer a chance to camp out overnight at a popular park Saturday, June 17. Park district officials say the evening under the stars at Citizens Park will be a way for novice campers and families to become familiar with the activity joys without venturing into the wilderness. Cost will be $17 to $19 per person. Running from 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, the event will feature the park district providing grilled burgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink. There will be a campfire where participants can roast marshmallows and s'mores. Orange juice and doughnuts will be served in the morning. Participants must provide their own tent and sleeping bags. Check barringtonparkdistrict.org for more information or to register. Citizens Park is off Lake Zurich Road.