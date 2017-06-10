DuPage video gambling discussion set for Tuesday

County board members could decide to repeal the DuPage's nearly eight-year ban on video gambling machines. The county board's finance committee is planning to talk about the issue Tuesday. Daily Herald file photo

A DuPage County Board panel on Tuesday will discuss whether the county should repeal its ban on video gambling machines.

County board members decided to revisit the issue after hearing from business owners who say DuPage should lift the video gambling ban that affects more than two dozen bars, restaurants, golf courses and social clubs in unincorporated areas.

"A few of the bar and restaurant owners are interested in having the ability to have the video gambling," said county board member Paul Fichtner, who serves as chairman of the board's finance committee, "A couple board members suggested that now would be a good time to look at it."

Tuesday's discussion is scheduled for a 7:30 a.m. finance committee meeting at the DuPage County administration building, 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton. Depending on how the meeting goes, the panel could vote that morning to make a recommendation to the full county board.

"It's important that we make a decision either way," Fichtner said. "There needs to be an understanding of how much we either support or don't support the current ban."

Illinois legalized video gambling in 2009, but towns and counties were able to opt out. DuPage enacted its ban in August 2009 after officials cited possible social problems.

In recent months, some bar owners in unincorporated areas have argued that they've lost customers to establishments where video gambling is allowed. But supporters of the ban say repealing it would result in video gambling cafes coming to the unincorporated areas.

Kathy Gilroy, an anti-gambling advocate from Villa Park, said lifting the ban would harm residents without providing a significant benefit to the county.

If the ban is lifted, county officials estimate that around 28 liquor license holders might be eligible to apply for a video gambling license.

DuPage would gain between $200,000 and $250,000 a year in revenue, according to one estimate. Counties and towns that allow video gambling receive 5 percent of each machine's profit.

"It provides income for the owner of the machine and the location," Gilroy said. "It's not a big help to the county."

Gilroy plans to attend Tuesday's meeting to speak to the county board members.

"I'm not surprised that they're discussing it again," she said. "I'll be surprised if they overturn their ban."

If the finance committee recommends repealing the ban, the full county board would take a final vote on a later date.