Aurora police question 1 in fatal shooting of man, 34

Aurora police say they are questioning a man in connection with the shooting death of a 34-year-old on the city's near east side early Saturday morning.

Rodolfo Rocha Jr., of the 1100 block of Superior Street, Aurora, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a call of a gunshot victim at about 12:34 a.m. on the 1100 block of Grove Street, police said.

Police determined that Rocha was standing outside with his friends when two men walked up, pulled out handguns and opened fire. Everyone except for Rocha, who suffered several gunshot wounds, ran from the area.

A responding patrol officer spotted the 24-year-old that is now being questioned as he walked on the 400 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, police said. The 24-year-old fit the description of one of the suspects and he was taken into police custody without incident, authorities said.

As police were investigating Rocha's murder, a 21-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds walked into an Aurora hospital after being dropped off. The man was "not cooperative" with investigators and authorities have not ruled out that the two shootings could be related, police said.

Anyone with information should call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Tips also may be sent through the Aurora Police Department's free app available from iTunes, the Android Market, or Amazon App Store. To install, search for "My Police Department," find the Aurora Police, and download.