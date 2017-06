Vintage car show accompanies weekly Summer Concerts in the Park

Hawthorn Woods residents enjoyed a perfect summer night with a vintage car show and a concert during the latest installment of the Summer Concerts in the Park Friday at Community Park.

About 30 pre-1980 cars were on display at the show, which was open to anyone who wanted to show a car.

The event also included a trophy for best car and a performance by Face N Time.

Summer Concerts in the Park are 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 25. Admission is free. For details, visit vhw.org