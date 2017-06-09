Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/9/2017 3:55 PM

Video of North Aurora robbery released

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors, 5 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors, 5 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
    courtesy of North Aurora Police Department

  • This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors in North Aurora Tuesday.

    This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors in North Aurora Tuesday.
    courtesy of North Aurora Police Department

  • play this video Armed robbery video

    Video: Armed robbery video

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

North Aurora police have released a surveillance video of the robbery Tuesday afternoon of Sunny Liquors.

It can be seen on the department's Facebook page.

The suspect is seen entering the store, looking around, speaking with the clerk, then leaving. He then re-enters and robs the clerk, pointing a weapon at him. He then backs out of the store, and runs away.

Police say the man should be considered armed and dangerous, and say if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

If you know who the man is or have information about his whereabouts, you may call the investigations division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 610.

Tips may also be left anonymously; call (630) 897-8705 and choose option 3.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account