Video of North Aurora robbery released

This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors, 5 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. courtesy of North Aurora Police Department

North Aurora police have released a surveillance video of the robbery Tuesday afternoon of Sunny Liquors.

It can be seen on the department's Facebook page.

The suspect is seen entering the store, looking around, speaking with the clerk, then leaving. He then re-enters and robs the clerk, pointing a weapon at him. He then backs out of the store, and runs away.

Police say the man should be considered armed and dangerous, and say if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

If you know who the man is or have information about his whereabouts, you may call the investigations division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 610.

Tips may also be left anonymously; call (630) 897-8705 and choose option 3.