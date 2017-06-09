Promenade of Art in Arlington Heights this weekend

hello

The Promenade of Art, featuring more than 110 juried artists from across the country, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Campbell and Vail streets in downtown Arlington Heights. The event showcases original work in a variety of categories including paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry and sculpture. It includes live art demonstrations and a variety of food and drink offerings by Arlington Heights restaurants. Other elements include live music, a graffiti wall, art bingo and a photo booth. The American Cancer Society will receive 10 percent of the proceeds on the sale of any art objects marked with a green ribbon.