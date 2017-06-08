Greek Orthodox leader dies; services set for Friday

The leader of the Midwest's Greek Orthodox Church has died following an unexpected illness and surgery, and services are planned for Friday.

Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, 89, died last Friday following surgery at Weiss Memorial Hospital, according to spokesman John Ackerman. Metropolitan Iakovos had served the church for almost 50 years, 38 of those years in Chicago. The Metropolis of Chicago consists of 34 parishes in Illinois and another 25 in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and northern Indiana.

He had been elected and enthroned as Bishop of Chicago in 1979. He remained active in his ministry until his death.

