Cabo San Lucas perfect setting for winning photo

Pat Patel of Glen Ellyn is the winner of our May Photo Finish contest for this picture taken in Cabo San Lucas.

The stillness of a sunrise, framed by clouds and water and welcomed by a line of palms seemingly standing at attention at the majesty of the breaking dawn, is an image that stayed with Daily Herald DuPage Photo Editor Bev Horne.

"Really nice composition of the sunrise," Horne said of the winning photo of our May Photo Finish contest.

The photographer is Pat Patel, a retired radiologist from Glen Ellyn. In addition to receiving recognition for his photography skills, Patel may claim a $50 gift certificate to PJ's Camera in Glen Ellyn.

The photo was one he selected from his archives, he said.

"That was a family vacation a few years ago," he said. "The photo was taken on a colorful morning in Cabo San Lucas, in a unique setting of an infinity swimming pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez."

The infinity pool creates the illusion that there is no boundary between its waters and the ocean.

"Over one side of the pool, the water flows down. It doesn't have an edge. You are in the pool and, over here, you have the Sea of Cortez," he said.

The shot was taken with a Canon EOS 20D, set at 1/250 of a second, with an f /10 aperture and an ISO 400, which refers to the camera's light sensitivity setting.

"It was a very calm morning. There were not many people around, so you could compose a picture," Patel said.

Patel, who won the Photo Finish contest last November with his photo of ducks resting atop a waterfall, said he got into photography after he retired and took a class at College of DuPage.

"I never had any time during my career. I retired 10 years ago and converted to digital cameras at the time," he said. "I like to shoot nearly everything. If I'm traveling, I'll do landscapes and historic places."

He also likes to photograph his family, including his wife, two sons and seven grandchildren. He plans to bring his camera along in August when he travels to England to attend his niece's wedding.

"I have part of my family there and I go every year or every other year," he said.

He said he enjoys using photo editing software to create dazzling effects. Sometimes, though, nature creates its own array of impressive visual scenes.

"My favorite part with photographs are the patterns and the colors," he said.

He said he chose this frame to submit to the contest because of the sun's golden glow, the double reflection of the water and the trees.

"I like the longitudinal pattern of the palm trees," he said.