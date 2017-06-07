Man sought in North Aurora liquor store robbery

This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors in North Aurora Tuesday. courtesy of the North Aurora Police Department

This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors, 5 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. courtesy of the North Aurora Police Department

North Aurora police are looking for a man who robbed the Sunny Liquors store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincolnway and State Street.

Police say a man entered the store and, after walking around for a few minutes, asked a clerk for a specific type of liquor, then left the store.

He returned less than a minute later, showed a gun, and demanded cash from the register.

He then ran east toward the Fox River.

The clerk was not injured.

The man had a full beard, and wore a white or gray hooded Nike sweatshirt, a white Chicago Blackhawks hat, dark sunglasses, dark jeans and a glove on his right hand. He appeared to have a tattoo or writing on his left hand or wrist.

The weapon was described as a black semi-automatic pistol, with a plastic bag over the barrel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705; choose option 3 to leave an anonymous tip, or extension 610 to speak with a detective. You can also call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, for a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.