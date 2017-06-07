Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/7/2017 2:10 PM

Man sought in North Aurora liquor store robbery

  • This man is suspected of robbing Sunny Liquors, 5 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    courtesy of the North Aurora Police Department

    courtesy of the North Aurora Police Department

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

North Aurora police are looking for a man who robbed the Sunny Liquors store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lincolnway and State Street.

Police say a man entered the store and, after walking around for a few minutes, asked a clerk for a specific type of liquor, then left the store.

He returned less than a minute later, showed a gun, and demanded cash from the register.

He then ran east toward the Fox River.

The clerk was not injured.

The man had a full beard, and wore a white or gray hooded Nike sweatshirt, a white Chicago Blackhawks hat, dark sunglasses, dark jeans and a glove on his right hand. He appeared to have a tattoo or writing on his left hand or wrist.

The weapon was described as a black semi-automatic pistol, with a plastic bag over the barrel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705; choose option 3 to leave an anonymous tip, or extension 610 to speak with a detective. You can also call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, for a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

