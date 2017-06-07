Ex-WWE announcer from suburbs: 'I wasn't treated well' by WWE

Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts, who grew up in Buffalo Grove, has written a book about his experiences. Photo courtesy of Matt Roberts

In 2014, shortly after Justin Roberts was let go by WWE after 12 years as ring announcer, he sat in his office and stared at all the wrestling memorabilia on his wall.

It was covered with items, some of which he's had since he was an obsessed young fan growing up in Buffalo Grove.

"I thought, do I take this stuff down now?" he said. "And then I thought, no. This is awesome. My passion was wrestling. I did what I wanted to do."

Instead, Roberts, 37, compiled his inspirational career story and WWE memories -- both good and bad -- into a new book, "Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass Through my WWE Journey."

"It's a love story, in a weird way. Like, my marriage to WWE. My very abusive marriage," he said, laughing.

Roberts' post-WWE life now includes TV and movie acting, voice-over work, and announcing a few boxing matches for CBS Sports. He's in the midst of his third nationwide tour with the band Tool, hosting their VIP events. Before Thursday night's Tool concert at the Allstate Arena, Roberts will be doing a book signing.

In anticipation of his homecoming, we spoke with Roberts about his best-selling book, whether WWE color commentator John "Bradshaw" Layfield ("JBL") is a bully, and whether he'd ever consider returning to WWE.

Q. Why did you write this book?

A. I always thought that I had a cool story. I was a huge wrestling fan who would do anything to meet the wrestlers back in the day. It was an impossible dream (to be a WWE announcer). I used to have a WWE "Monday Night Raw" poster on my wall as a kid and then I was announcing "Monday Night Raw." I wanted to share my story and inspire other people to chase their dreams. I wasn't handed anything and I worked hard. I didn't have any connections. I made my own connections.

Q. WWE fans have been abuzz about a few stories you shared in the book, including the famous Daniel Bryan tie choking incident, your behind-the-scenes dealings with Triple H, and how JBL bullied you. What's getting the most attention?

A. JBL. For sure.

Q. So I'll just ask you straight-up, is JBL a bully?

A. A lot of people in the company, the upper management, have a bully mentality. I hope in speaking out, and being honest, it makes a difference. I hope (WWE) becomes a better place for the people there now. I spoke out not to go after the company, but to bring awareness to certain issues.

Q. Did you go through a period of anger or sadness after parting ways with WWE?

A. I really didn't. The moment they told me they weren't renewing my contract, I was so relieved. It was so mentally grueling. Sometimes we'd do three cities in one day, or even three countries in one day! I'd wake up and eat breakfast in one country, fly to another one and do a show there, and then leave that night for the next country. I got to do everything I wanted to do, but I had to put up with a lot. I was ready to be out of there. I thought for sure I would miss it. I don't miss the politics and I don't miss the travel. After WWE, I had to ask myself what I was passionate about. I was living on the road 52 weeks a year. I didn't know what else was out there. So by dabbling in all these different things, I have an opportunity to see what I'm passionate about.

Q. If WWE called you tomorrow and asked you to come back, would you?

A. Absolutely not. I was able to live my dream. I couldn't even fathom this as a kid. I had a good run ... but I wasn't treated well by upper management and I wouldn't want to put myself through that again.