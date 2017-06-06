Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 6/6/2017 5:30 AM

Wendy's, Taco Bell proposed for vacant Arlington Heights corner

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A 1.4-acre piece of land on the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights could soon be home to Wendy's and Taco Bell restaurants.

      A 1.4-acre piece of land on the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights could soon be home to Wendy's and Taco Bell restaurants.
    Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • A Wendy's with a drive-through is proposed for a portion of the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights.

    A Wendy's with a drive-through is proposed for a portion of the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights.
    Courtesy of The Twins Group

  • A Taco Bell with a drive-through is proposed for a portion of the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights.

    A Taco Bell with a drive-through is proposed for a portion of the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights.
    Courtesy of The Twins Group

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Fast foodies may soon be able to get their junior bacon cheeseburgers and gorditas on the south side of Arlington Heights.

Village trustees voted 6-1 Monday night to allow village staff to begin negotiations with a developer that has proposed building free-standing Wendy's and Taco Bell restaurants on a 1.4-acre site at the northeast corner of Arlington Heights and Golf roads.

Brothers John and Nicholas Kallergis of The Twins Group have offered $1 million for the village-owned land, which has been vacant for years and once contained a gas station, restaurant and strip mall.

The brothers, who own and operate 42 Taco Bell franchises in the Midwest, plan to relocate their existing Taco Bell on Algonquin Road east of New Wilke Road in Arlington Heights. They would team with Wendy's franchise owner Michael Hamra, who would build his restaurant on the other half of the Arlington Heights/Golf property.

The restaurants would cost $2.8 million to construct. When complete, they would generate an estimated $3 million in annual sales.

The village board selected the Kallergis brothers' proposal over two others: a $1.2 million offer from Troutman & Dams LLC to relocate the nearby McDonald's on Golf Road and add a dual drive-through; and $1.2 million from Strategic Real Estate Services Corp. and Paragon Real Estate to build a 9,780-square-foot strip mall.

Bill Enright, the village's deputy director of planning and community development, said the potential relocation of McDonald's could have resulted in a vacancy at the existing location at 45 E. Golf Road were the burger chain to have exercised a noncompete clause, deterring other fast food restaurants.

As for the strip mall proposal, Enright said no tenants had been lined up yet, making it hard to project sales figures.

The Wendy's and Taco Bell proposal, Enright said, was the "most sure" and had the "least risk" of all three offers.

Trustee Bert Rosenberg was the lone "no" vote, arguing that the corner is a gateway to the village and should have something more aesthetically pleasing than a fast food drive-through.

The restaurants could be open by late 2017.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account