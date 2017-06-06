Repaired Naperville nature center offers fresh look at river ecosystem

Breaking News Bar
 
  • The Lukawski family of Naperville, including 6-year-old Juliana, 2-year-old Emery, mom Kimberly and dad Tom, check out the aquarium display Tuesday at Knoch Knolls Nature Center in Naperville. The center reopened Monday after nine weeks of repairs to fix flood damage suffered from a March 30 sewer backup.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Kimberly Lukawski and her daughter Emery, 2, of Naperville touch an interactive display Tuesday morning at the Knoch Knolls Nature Center in Naperville, which reopened Monday after repairs fixed flood damage from a sewer backup March 30.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • An interactive educational display greets visitors outside Knoch Knolls Nature Center in Naperville, which is open for summer hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Park District's Knoch Knolls Nature Center at 320 Knoch Knolls Road is good as new after flood damage was repaired at the 5,000-square-foot facility.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Near a pond and the convergence of the east and west branches of the DuPage River, the Knoch Knolls Nature Center in Naperville has reopened after nine weeks of repairs to fix flood damage.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Water is once again something to celebrate at Knoch Knolls Nature Center in Naperville.

The center reopened Monday after nine weeks of repairs to fix flood damage caused by a March 30 sewer backup.

The sewer issue filled the 5,000-square-foot facility with two inches of water and required fixes to the system aimed at preventing future backups from occurring.

Now the $6 million facility is back in action for summer hours, complete with an exhibit about the importance of water in the local river ecosystem, a theme of "celebrating water," a 900-gallon fish tank and interpretive signs about the Knoch Knolls park environment.

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, the nature center is home to several camps for kids ages 3 to 12 along with campouts for kids and families.

The building at 320 Knoch Knolls Road opened in October 2014 as the first staffed nature center within Naperville Park District.

It was built as the district conducted a series of recreational improvements on its largest and most biologically diverse park, a 224-acre area where the east and west branches of the DuPage River meet.

