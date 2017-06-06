Breaking News Bar
 
North Aurora administrator gets new contract, raise

North Aurora Administrator Steven Bosco gets to stay another four years, and gets a $30,000 raise, under a new contract the village board approved Monday night.

"I've been very happy here in North Aurora. It is a great community, and I can't wait to be a part of it for the next four years," Bosco told the board.

It is his second four-year contract with the village.

He will be paid $157,000 a year, and get four weeks of vacation annually.

Bosco is also eligible for annual performance-based bonuses, of up to $3,000. The bonuses would be paid into tax-advantaged 457(b) deferred-compensation plan account.

If the village board were to fire him without cause, Bosco would receive a lump-sum payment equivalent to six months' salary.

The contract also says he must give 60 days' notice if he quits to take a job elsewhere as a city or village administrator.

Bosco, who lives in Aurora, was hired in July 2013. Before that, he was assistant to the village administrator in Bartlett.

The contract was approved 5-0, with Trustee Mark Carroll absent.

