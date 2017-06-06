Drury joins crowded Democratic primary field for governor

Democratic state Rep. Scott Drury on Tuesday became the latest suburbanite to throw his name into an already crowded Democratic primary field for governor.

Drury, a former U.S. prosecutor from Highwood in his third term in Springfield, has frequently advertised his independence from party leadership, most notably longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan.

He echoed that message in his bid for governor, billing himself as "the most independent Democrat in the General Assembly."

He said he decided to run "so the people of our state have a candidate with a proven track record of fighting corruption and standing up against a gridlocked system to advocate for the people."

Drury joins state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Madison County regional superintendent of schools Bob Daiber, community organizer Tio Hardiman of Chicago, Kenilworth businessman Chris Kennedy, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar and Chicago billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker, who have also announced Democratic primary bids as the state enters month 23 without a budget in place.

While GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner of Winnetka hasn't formally announced he's seeking re-election, the millions the private equity investor has donated to his own campaign fund as well as the numerous ads he's aired in recent weeks signal he's intending to do so.

According to the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform, Illinois ranks first in the country for the most dollars raised in a gubernatorial race thus far. It's expected to be one of the most expensive races in history.

Drury, who does not have the personal wealth of Rauner, Pritzker or Kennedy, noted in his release that "money cannot buy character or judgment."

The primary election is March 20.