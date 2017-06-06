Dist. 203 school board seeking new member after resignation

Former Naperville Unit District 203 school board member Mike Jaensch resigned June 5 because his job as a pilot for American Airlines is transferring him to Dallas beginning July 1.

It's just two months after the spring election seated school board members across the suburbs and already the board that governs Naperville Unit District 203 has a vacancy on its hands.

The resignation of 10-year school board member Mike Jaensch caused the opening, which the rest of the board has 45 days to fill.

Jaensch, who announced his resignation at the board's meeting Monday, said he's leaving his post because his job is being transferred to Dallas. As a pilot for American Airlines, Jaensch said he'll fly out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport beginning July 1.

"It's been a wonderful experience," Jaensch said about his time on the school board, during which the panel completed major renovations at Naperville Central High School and hired Superintendent Dan Bridges. "Our success speaks for itself."

Jaensch's term would have expired in 2019. The person appointed to fill his slot will serve until the next election on April 2, 2019, at which time a 4-year post will be up for grabs.

School board President Kristin Fitzgerald said the group is saddened to lose the experience and leadership of Jaensch, who served as the board's president from 2009 to 2011 and vice president in 2016 and earlier this year.

"He's had an outstanding tenure of service," Fitzgerald said.

Jaensch is the second District 203 board member in as many years to resign in the middle of a term.

Last year, 6th District Democratic Congressional candidate Suzyn Price resigned from her seat saying the board needed new ideas after issues with communication surfaced beginning in fall 2015.

The board received 26 applications for Price's seat and chose Charles Cush, who then went on to win a 4-year term in this spring's election.

District residents interested in filling the remainder of Jaensch's term must submit a resume and a one-page letter of interest to board Secretary Ann Bell by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Details of how to apply are posted at naperville203.org.

"We're excited that another community member will have a chance to be a part of the team and offer their contributions to the district," Fitzgerald said.

Jaensch said he realized in hindsight that seven of his 10 years on the board came after his children, Elizabeth and Alan, already had graduated.

"It was never about my kids. It was about all the kids and more importantly, our society," Jaensch said. "The education of our youth is one of the most important things we do as a community."

As he served his last meeting, Jaensch was recognized with a plaque and a round of applause.

"This district's in great hands," he said. "I'm looking forward to my next adventure. It's been a great time."