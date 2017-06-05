Police: Pair put skimmers, cameras on ATMs

Aurora police say these two people placed skimmers and pinhole cameras on ATMs in Aurora, Batavia, and Yorkville on Sunday in an attempt to steal people's credit and debit card information. Courtesy of Aurora police

Aurora police want the public's help identifying two people who they say put skimmers and pinhole cameras on ATMs in Aurora, Yorkville and Batavia on Sunday, police said Monday.

The devices, used to steal credit card, debit card and PIN numbers, were placed at two different banks in Aurora -- at 9:11 a.m. at a bank in the 1300 block of North Farnsworth Avenue and at 9:38 a.m. at a bank in the 1300 block of North Orchard, Aurora police said in a Facebook post.

The devices were discovered by a customer whose card didn't fit correctly in the machine, police said. Nobody's personal information was compromised.

Police want customers to be on the lookout for anything unusual before using any ATM. A skimmer, which takes data from the magnetic stripes of credit and debit cards, is smaller than a deck of cards and slips over the machine's actual card reader. A pinhole camera, used to capture people's pin numbers, can be incorporated into the skimmer, on top of the ATM or in a plastic case nearby containing brochures or other materials.

Police advise people using an ATM check near the top of the machine, near the speakers, the side of the screen, the card reader and the key pad for any different colors or materials, and check that everything seems to fit properly without moving when you touch them. If something seems odd, call police.

Anyone who can help identify them should call investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips using the my PD app.