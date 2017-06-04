The Vernon Hills Park District and Libertyville Fishing Club are hosting a kids fishing day from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 10, at Big Bear Lake in Century Park. The event is open to kids 6 to 13. Cost is $6 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Bait will be provided and a limited number of poles will be available for use. Prizes will be awarded for the first fish and largest fish caught in various age groups. Meet at the boat dock shelter, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Visit http://www.vhparkdistrict.org/.
Kids fishing day
