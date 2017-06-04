Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 6/4/2017 5:01 PM

Images: Wheeling High School graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Gilbert Boucher

Wheeling High School held its graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.

Ryan Lichtenberger keeps cool with a small fan during the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school on Sunday. There were 415 graduating seniors during the 52nd commencement exercises
  Ryan Lichtenberger keeps cool with a small fan during the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school on Sunday. There were 415 graduating seniors during the 52nd commencement exercises
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Seri Cho hugs her friend Miguel Palmero before the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school on Sunday. There were 415 graduating seniors during the 52nd commencement exercises
  Seri Cho hugs her friend Miguel Palmero before the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school on Sunday. There were 415 graduating seniors during the 52nd commencement exercises
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Joey Sineni takes a selfie before the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school on Sunday. There were 415 graduating seniors during the 52nd commencement exercises
  Joey Sineni takes a selfie before the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school on Sunday. There were 415 graduating seniors during the 52nd commencement exercises
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Graduating seniors march onto the field during the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school on Sunday. There were 415 graduating seniors during the 52nd commencement exercises
  Graduating seniors march onto the field during the Wheeling High School graduation ceremony at the school on Sunday. There were 415 graduating seniors during the 52nd commencement exercises
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
  Images from the Wheeling High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account