Prep Graduations
updated: 6/4/2017 1:10 PM

Images: St. Charles East High School graduation

Brian Hill
 
 

St. Charles East High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 4 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Ilona Willsey, from left, Emma Jo Vitalli, and Holli Goode share a hug before the St. Charles East High School 2017 commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 4 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Senior speaker Amy Pearson address her classmates during the St. Charles East High School 2017 commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 4 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
United States Marine Corp Private First Class Jonnie Patria L. Cervania accepts her diploma during the St. Charles East High School 2017 commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 4 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
