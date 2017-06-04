Images: St. Charles East High School graduation

St. Charles East High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 4 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Ilona Willsey, from left, Emma Jo Vitalli, and Holli Goode share a hug before the St. Charles East High School 2017 commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 4 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Senior speaker Amy Pearson address her classmates during the St. Charles East High School 2017 commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 4 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
United States Marine Corp Private First Class Jonnie Patria L. Cervania accepts her diploma during the St. Charles East High School 2017 commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 4 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the St. Charles East High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer