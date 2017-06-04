Images: Prospect High School graduation

Prospect High School held its graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
David Czekaj, 18, (right) and Josh Damasky, 18, both of Mount Prospect celebrate their four long years with the traditional mortarboard throw as they along with their classmates graduated from the fifty-seventh annual commencement at Prospect High School on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Grace Connolly, 18, of Mt. Prospect graduated with highest honors at the Prospect High School fifty-seventh annual commencement on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kristina Velcani, 18, of Mt. Prospect fans herself to keep cool as she talks to her fellow classmate at the fifty-seventh annual commencement at Prospect High School on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Prospect High School graduation on Sunday, June 4, at the school.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer