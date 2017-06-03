Libertyville man falls out of party bus on Tri-State Tollway, dies

A Libertyville man was killed early Saturday when he fell out of a party bus on the Tri-State Tollway near Deerfield and was struck by a passing vehicle.

James J. Larsen, 27, was a passenger on the bus and had stood up to change the volume on the radio about 3 a.m., Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Jerad Klint said. He stumbled, went down the stairs, fell out the door onto the highway and was struck by the other vehicle, Klint said.

"It sounds like it was a freak accident," Klint said.

Larsen was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle that struck Larsen didn't stop, and police are searching for that auto and its driver. One of the car's bumpers was torn off by the impact, and police will try to learn about the vehicle from that evidence.

The accident happened on the northbound side of the Tri-State Tollway, south of Lake-Cook Road. The bus was going about 70 mph at the time.

About 30 people were aboard the bus. Klint didn't know their destination or where they had come from.

Police don't believe anyone pushed Larsen and believe that he fell on his own. Investigators will try to determine if the door was locked properly or if it malfunctioned, Klint said.

"There are still a lot of questions to be answered," he said.

Klint called the case one of the strangest he's seen in his 20-year career.