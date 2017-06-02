Letter from Editor: We've improved our events calendar

To our readers:

We've greatly improved our events and entertainment calendar on dailyherald.com and we hope that the next time you're looking for something to do, you'll head to dailyherald.com/calendar to give it a try.

The main advantage of the new calendar: There's more stuff.

We've increased the number of events listed -- from programs at your local library to outdoor festivals to professional theater productions.

Almost as important: It's easier to use. You don't need to be a nerd or a scientist to figure your way around the event listings.

And by adjusting your driving distance or zeroing in on categories, you can customize your search to help you narrow down just what you're looking to do and where you hope to find it. You can even see options in a map view.

For event organizers, it's easier to upload your events -- and there's more reason to do so. Entering events is more intuitive, as is editing your event if the details change.

And each event gets far greater exposure, not just in the Daily Herald and dailyherald.com, but in other publications as well, including our sister publications Oaklee's Family Guide and the Daily Herald Business Ledger. Information has to be entered only once to reach a broad range of editors and readers at many publications in the area.

In addition, a summary field allows those entering events to highlight key points for possible inclusion in print.

Event organizers also can add a photo or logo; for those who don't have one, the calendar offers a library of images to help draw eyes to the event.

We're excited to introduce the new calendar and we hope you enjoy it and find it useful.

As always, thanks for reading.