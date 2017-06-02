Kids Kindness March rescheduled for Saturday in Libertyville

A rescheduled Kids Kindness March is set for 4 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Cook Park on Milwaukee Avenue in downtown Libertyville. Kids aged 3 to 11 will march around the park holding kindness signs in a peaceful demonstration of the power and importance of kindness. Only kids will march and there will be a special area for parents and younger kids to watch. Political signs will not be allowed. The event is being held by Fox and Trove, a local bullying prevention company with programming focused on positive attributes and skills for kids aged 3 to 6. Visit https://foxandtrove.com/.