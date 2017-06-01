Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 6/1/2017 5:12 PM

Woodland Primary kindergartners celebrate with parade

  • Woodland Primary School kindergartners celebrate their transition to first grade with a parade Thursday outside the school in Gages Lake.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Joel Weevel of Action Sports Team does a bike trick for Woodland Primary School kindergartners celebrating their transition to first grade Thursday in Gages Lake.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Woodland Primary School kindergartners celebrated the end of their first school year with a parade Thursday in Gages Lake.

Students in kindergarten, structured kindergarten, instructional kindergarten and dual language kindergarten programs marched through the school with banners, signs and noisemakers to celebrate their transition to first grade.

Later, a BMX team called Action Sports entertained the students with a variety of extreme stunts. Action Sports also focused on anti-bullying and summer safety during the show.

The highlight came when the stunt group jumped their bikes over principal Stacey Anderson and teacher Kelly Shiffer to the amazement of the kids.

"It was a little scary, but very fun to know that everyone was cheering for us," Anderson said.

