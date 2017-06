Volunteers sought to improve Grayslake nature preserve

Volunteers are sought for a work day from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 10, at Oak Openings Nature Preserve, off Route 45 between Route 120 and Casey Road in Grayslake.

Participants should wear jeans and boots. Gloves, tools, instruction, water and nourishment will be provided by Conserve Lake County.

Projects include weed control, seed collecting and planting.

Registration is suggested but not mandatory. Contact info@conservelakecounty.org with questions or to register.