updated: 6/1/2017 5:09 PM

Japanese skating star performing in Vernon Hills

  • AP Photo/Paul Beaty, 2016Shoma Uno of Japan competes in the men's free skating during the Skate America competition last year at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates. Uno will perform Saturday at the Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills.

Daily Herald report

Figure skating star Shoma Uno of Japan is the featured performer during two shows Saturday, at the Glacier Ice Arena, 670 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills.

"Back to the Future" shows are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. They'll feature 100 skaters of all ages, including 2015 Junior Ladies Champion Bradie Tennell.

Tickets are $14 at https://www.tututix.com/client/glacierskate/ or $16 at the door.

Uno has won numerous international honors, including the silver medal at the 2017 World Figure Skating Championship. He's the first skater to land a quadruple flip in an international competition.

