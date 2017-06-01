Breaking News Bar
 
College of Lake County student earns spot at national car repair competition

Daily Herald report

The College of Lake County automotive collision repair program will have one of its own at a national competition later this month.

David Garcia, a student from Volo, will compete at the SkillsUSA National Conference in Louisville.

In April, Garcia won first place at the state level in the collision repair competition in Springfield. That victory punched his ticket to the top tournament, which will run from June 19-23.

Garcia was among four CLC students earning metals at the statewide competition. Three other CLC students competed.

"The seven students who attended the state competition represented CLC well and competed confidently, with class and style," said Jeff Hines, coordinator of the SkillsUSA CLC chapter and instructor of computerized numeral control and machine tool trades. "I am very proud of them."

