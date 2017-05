Old McHenry Road closing June 13-16 in Hawthorn Woods for crossing repairs

Wisconsin Central Railroad will be temporarily closing Old McHenry Road to through traffic from Midlothian Road to Quentin Road in Hawthorn Woods beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

The road closure is necessary for the railroad to repair the existing crossing, officials said. The crossing is scheduled to reopen in the late afternoon of Friday, June 16.

A detour will take drivers on Quentin Road to Route 22 to Main Street and to Midlothian Road.