Feds send O'Hare bypass feud between tollway, railroad to mediators

The Canadian Pacific Railway and Illinois tollway are at an impasse over CP property the agency wants for a ring road around O'Hare International Airport. AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette

Federal regulators want a mediator to resolve a feud between the Illinois tollway and Canadian Pacific Railroad over property near Bensenville sought for a new road around the western side of O'Hare International Airport.

To build I-490, the tollway is seeking to build bridges over CP tracks and acquire a portion of its rail yard, but the railroad objects.

Members of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which got involved after negotiations faltered, said they favor resolving disputes through the use of mediation rather than formal proceedings.

Differences "can be better resolved collaboratively by the private sector than by an imposed solution," a ruling stated.

Railroad officials argue CP can't give up "critical and irreplaceable" property it needs for freight trains. Construction would shut down the mainline track for hours, disrupting interstate operations and jeopardizing the fluidity of an already strained network, CP contends.

The tollway argues CP is to blame for breaking off negotiations. The western bypass is essential for transportation in the region with millions of federal and state dollars at stake if it's delayed, officials have said.

The western bypass would connect to Route 390 in the center, plus I-90 near Des Plaines and I-294 in Franklin Park.

The argument revolves around the tollway's rights to condemn property versus constitutional protections for interstate commerce and has got the attention of Illinois congressional delegate.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg urged both sides to embrace the STB's approach and "find a mutually beneficial solution, so the Chicago region can take advantage of this opportunity to create jobs, jump-start our economy, and alleviate congestion."