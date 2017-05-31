Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/31/2017 1:43 PM

CLC Science Building wins environmental honor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The College of Lake County's new Science Building, which contains sustainable features ranging from solar panels to rainwater recovery, has received an exclusive Emerald Award for Building Innovation from the Illinois chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council.

"We are honored to receive recognition from the nation's leading association representing environmentally sustainable buildings," CLC Interim President Rich Haney said in an announcement of the recognition.

CLC received the award for unique sustainability approaches to a traditionally energy-intensive building type, according to Brian Imus, executive director of USGBC-Illinois.

The three-story Science Building, designed by Chicago-based Legat Architects, houses engineering and photonics labs on the first floor and chemistry labs on floors two and three. It's scheduled to open later this year.

The 41,900-square-foot building includes 187 photovoltaic solar panels providing 56 kW of electricity; a 1,500-square-foot green roof that reduces rainwater runoff and temperatures; a geothermal heat exchange system that's projected to reduce energy costs by 20 to 50 percent; LED lighting that is 30 percent more efficient than similar fluorescent lighting and lasts three times longer; and a living wall -- 370 square feet covered with vegetation that cleans, humidifies and oxygenates indoor air.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account