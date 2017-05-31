Barrington special education teacher receives national recognition

Krista Markowski says her daughter's special education teacher at Countryside Elementary School in Barrington stands out so much she nominated her for a national honor.

It turned out Markowski was onto something. The teacher, Anne McNamara, last week became one of 16 in the country to receive an Outstanding Special Education Teacher Award for the 2016-17 academic season.

McNamara's kudos came from the National Association of Special Education Teachers. She's the lone Illinois representative on this year's list.

"She goes above and beyond for her students every single day; customizing lessons, collaborating with parents and other teachers to help those students achieve as much as possible," Markowski said. "She helps them excel by making each one of them feel loved and safe and motivated. It takes a really special person to do that."

McNamara, 37, had Markowski's daughter, Haley, and four other students in her kindergarten-through-second-grade classroom for the school year that ended Wednesday. The 15-year Countryside Elementary teacher said it was particularly meaningful for a parent to seek the recognition for her.

"I'm very humbled," McNamara said during a break at work this week. "I don't feel like I'm any more deserving than any other special ed teacher. We all work so hard. We all love our jobs and we're very dedicated."

Recipients are selected based on criteria including curriculum development, teaching and community service, according to the special education teachers association. The winners received a certificate and a free two-year association membership.

Countryside Principal Jennifer Barnabee, who completed the necessary application and essay for McNamara's award, complimented the instructor for her devotion to the special-education students in and out of the classroom.

"She visits their homes," Barnabee said. "She gets to know what their interests are in their home lives, so that she can bring that and make those connections with things that they do at school."

Barnabee added McNamara integrates her students with the general-education children and started a yoga club for any interested girls at Countryside.

While growing up in Palatine before becoming a teacher, McNamara volunteered at Kirk School in the village, which serves special-needs students. Her father was a special ed teacher and her brother does the same, while her mother was a general instructor.

"It's in my blood," she said.