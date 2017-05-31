Aurora man pleads guilty in 2016 shooting

An Aurora man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder in connection with a July 2016 shooting, according to Kane County court records.

Jesus Ferrel, 19, was sentenced to six years in prison by Kane County Judge James Hallock; he will receive credit for the time he has spent in jail since July 26.

Aurora police said Ferrel and Aaron Tolamac, 22, also of Aurora, approached an 18-year-old man they knew -- and with whom they'd been in an ongoing dispute -- on the 200 block of North Fourth Street.

Tolamac pulled out a handgun and fired several shots but missed the man, police said. Tolamac and Ferrel then ran to a car driven by an 18-year-old woman and fled.

Police learned the duo's identities and found them in the 1600 block of Liberty Street. Tolamac ran away, police said, but the woman and Ferrel were arrested on the 2000 block of East New York Street. The woman was not charged with a crime.

Tolamac is next due in court June 9.