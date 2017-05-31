Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/31/2017 7:35 PM

Aurora man charged with attempted armed robbery

Daily Herald report

A 21-year-old Aurora man has been charged with the attempted armed robbery of a downtown pizza restaurant, Aurora police said Wednesday.

Sean W. Bastert of the 100 block of West Galena Boulevard is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Kane County Correctional Center in St. Charles.

Police said Bastert entered the restaurant on the 0-99 block of West New York Street about 12:05 a.m. May 18 with his head concealed and wearing a blue windbreaker. They said he pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash.

Police said the robbery went astray when the employee ran to the back of the business and hid while a second employee, who already was at the back of the store, ran outside.

Police said Bastert left without taking anything and was last seen running east on New York.

There were no injuries.

Police said they zeroed in on Bastert after interviewing the two restaurant employees and finding out he was a regular customer. Police said they confirmed much of the information through video surveillance systems and at least one anonymous tip that implicated Bastert.

He was arrested at his home Friday without incident.

