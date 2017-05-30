Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/30/2017 11:45 AM

Tentative deal reached in COD lawsuit by fired administrators

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Former College of DuPage administrators Thomas Glaser, left, and Lynn Sapyta filed a federal lawsuit after they were fired in 2015. A tentative settlement has been reached in the case, according to court records.

    Former College of DuPage administrators Thomas Glaser, left, and Lynn Sapyta filed a federal lawsuit after they were fired in 2015. A tentative settlement has been reached in the case, according to court records.

 
Robert Sanchez
 
 

A tentative settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit filed by two fired College of DuPage administrators who say they were wrongfully terminated as payback for opposing the political agenda of the school board's former chairwoman.

Thomas Glaser and Lynn Sapyta sued the college, former COD board Chairwoman Kathy Hamilton and former interim President Joseph Collins after they were fired in September 2015.

According to a court filing last week, parties involved in the case say there's been a settlement.

The deal is tentative and still hasn't been approved by everyone involved. The COD board, for example, hasn't voted on the agreement.

Details about the proposed settlement are being kept secret.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Glaser and Sapyta declined to comment. College officials said they can't comment on the lawsuit, which it still refers to as "pending." Attorneys for Collins and Hamilton didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Collins fired Glaser and Sapyta in September 2015 for what he said was a failure to protect the financial integrity of the Glen Ellyn-based school. Glaser served as senior vice president of administration and treasurer, and Sapyta was assistant vice president of financial affairs and controller.

But the administrators said in their lawsuit that their firings violated their constitutional rights of free speech and free association.

Glaser and Sapyta campaigned against three Hamilton-backed candidates -- Deanne Mazzochi, Frank Napolitano and Charles Bernstein -- during the 2015 COD board election. All three were elected.

Once Hamilton became chairwoman and gained control of the seven-member board, she used her position to create policy for COD, "including directing defendant Joseph Collins to unlawfully terminate" Glaser and Sapyta, according to the lawsuit.

At the time, the college responded by saying the lawsuit "makes false allegations." The school said the assertions by Glaser and Sapyta "are clearly contradicted by well-established facts."

Sapyta and Glaser were put on leave in June 2015 after an audit revealed the college lost roughly $2.2 million in the Illinois Metropolitan Investment Fund. But the lawsuit says Hamilton planned to fire Glaser and Sapyta before an internal investigation into their actions was completed.

The lawsuit sought various items of relief, including back wages and benefits lost, loss of earning capacity, compensatory damages in an amount to be determined and punitive damages in an amount to be determined.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account