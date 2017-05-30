Breaking News Bar
 
Brainerd Memorial planned at old Libertyville High location

  • Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2010The original Libertyville High School was demolished in 2015, but plans are in the works to commemorate the building later this year with a monument-style memorial at Brainerd Avenue and Route 176.

  • Bricks from the former Libertyville High School, which opened in 1917, will be used for a memorial sign planned at the school's original location near the village's downtown.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2015

  • The former Libertyville High School, known as the Brainerd Building, was demolished in early 2015.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2015

 
A new sign will be erected near the Libertyville High School athletic field complex, but it will have nothing to do with sports.

Constructed of nearly 100-year-old salvaged bricks, the Brainerd Memorial is tentatively planned to be in place this fall to coincide with the start of the high school's centennial celebration.

The monument-style sign recognizing the original Libertyville Township High School will stand nearly 10-feet high, including the cap, and more than 6-feet wide.

As proposed, it also would include a 4-foot wide sidewalk around the base to be flanked by plantings. The monument would feature an image and historical information regarding the school at Route 176 and Brainerd Avenue.

Required review and approvals from the village of Libertyville have been given.

"We just have to wait for them to apply for their construction permits," said Chris Sandine, the village's associate planner.

The Brainerd Memorial is still in the planning phase, according to Mary Todoric, spokeswoman for Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128.

"In an ideal world, we'd like to have it in place as we begin our Centennial Celebration next fall, but nothing is definite yet," she said.

The main anniversary event is scheduled for Oct. 7, after the homecoming parade.

The first classes at the school were held in 1917 and the adjoining Jackson Gym opened in 1929. All classroom activities at what was best known as Libertyville High School ended in 1999 with the opening of Vernon Hills High School.

The buildings were shuttered due to safety issues and what to do with the buildings became an emotional issue in the community.

The village leased the buildings from the school district then subleased them to Brainerd Community Center Inc., which for years unsuccessfully tried to raise funds to convert the old high school into a community center. Voters in April 2014 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed tax hike to pay for the $11.5 million project.

The buildings on the 5-acre site were demolished in early 2015 and replaced with an athletic field.

A special photographic exhibition depicting scenes of student life at Libertyville High School from 1946 to 1950 will be on display at various locations in advance of the centennial. An opening reception for the exhibit is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the David Adler Music & Arts Center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave. Contact the Libertyville-Mundelein Historical Society (847) 362-2330 or info@lmhistory.org for more information.

