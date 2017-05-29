Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/29/2017 7:26 PM

Riderless horse pays tribute to Arlington Heights fallen heroes

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tom Foglestad from Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 leads the color guard at the 98th Memorial Day Parade in Arlington Heights on Monday.

      Tom Foglestad from Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 leads the color guard at the 98th Memorial Day Parade in Arlington Heights on Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Marine Staff Sgt. Albert Romero of Lindenhurst walks with Da Vinci the riderless horse, wearing a blanket embroidered with the names of the 58 fallen servicemen of Arlington Heights, during the 98th annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade.

      Marine Staff Sgt. Albert Romero of Lindenhurst walks with Da Vinci the riderless horse, wearing a blanket embroidered with the names of the 58 fallen servicemen of Arlington Heights, during the 98th annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • A blanket embroidered with the names of the 58 fallen servicemen of Arlington Heights was draped over a riderless horse during the village's Memorial Day parade.

      A blanket embroidered with the names of the 58 fallen servicemen of Arlington Heights was draped over a riderless horse during the village's Memorial Day parade.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes stand at attention Monday at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights.

      Sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes stand at attention Monday at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Bob Schmack, a Navy veteran from Palatine (center), stands with his friend Reinhard Hofgesang, an Army veteran from Mount Prospect, at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights.

      Bob Schmack, a Navy veteran from Palatine (center), stands with his friend Reinhard Hofgesang, an Army veteran from Mount Prospect, at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Harold Chinick of Mount Prospect lays a flags at his brother's brick memorial in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights. His brother was Joseph Chinick, who fought in World War II.

      Harold Chinick of Mount Prospect lays a flags at his brother's brick memorial in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights. His brother was Joseph Chinick, who fought in World War II.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

A riderless horse paid special tribute to the fallen heroes of Arlington Heights on Monday, in what has become one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the suburbs.

The equine, escorted by Marine Staff Sgt. Albert Romero of Lindenhurst along the milelong parade route, was draped in a saddle blanket embroidered with the 58 names of Arlington Heights residents who died in service to the country. The list includes veterans as far back as the Civil War -- including Army Pvts. Jacob Sigwalt and Walter Kennicott, for whom streets are named -- to Marine Lance Cpl. James Bray Stack, who died in action in Afghanistan in 2010.

The riderless horse tribute was led by Operation Wild Horse, a Bull Valley-based nonprofit that provides equine therapy to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. The horse, named Da Vinci, was followed by a mounted color guard of four other horses that are used in the therapy program.

Arlington Heights' 98th Memorial Day parade, which started at village hall and concluded at Memorial Park, featured some 85 units, an estimated 3,000 marchers and thousands of others watching from the sidewalks. At the after-parade ceremony at Memorial Park, the names of the 58 fallen servicemen were read aloud and honored with a tolling of the bell, placing of wreaths and 21-gun salute. Those gathered also paid tribute to area veterans who died in the past year.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account