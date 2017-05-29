Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/29/2017 4:25 PM

Palatine parks co-hosting fishing derby:

Daily Herald report

The Palatine Park District will co-host a fishing derby Saturday, June 3. It'll begin with a 7 a.m. registration at Plum Grove Reservoir on Algonquin Road south of Harper College. West Suburban Bass Anglers and the park district will collaborate on the event that'll be on the college's east side. All ages are welcome and prizes will be awarded in several categories. Anyone 16 and older must have a fishing license. Bait and food will be available for purchase.

Registration will be $5 in cash only and paid upon arrival. For more information, contact Todd Ranum at 847) 496-6238 or by emailing tranum@palatineparks.org.

