Lest we forget Harrisburg commemorates Memorial Day at Sunset Lawn Cemetery

Travis DeNeal photoAmerican Legion Honor Guard member Harold Magnuson, along with other members of the Honor Guard, fire a salute in honor of deceased veterans at Sunset Lawn Cemetery.

Honoring the lives of servicemen and women is our duty as Americans, regardless of whether those veterans are living or deceased, an American Legion officer told those gathered at Sunset Lawn Cemetery on Monday.

John Okerson, finance officer and past commander of Harrisburg Post 167 American Legion, led the city's Memorial Day services at the veterans' memorial section of Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Okerson asked those present to be especially supportive of living veterans.

"This is probably one of the hardest days of the year for us who have served," Okerson said.

And while the loss of brothers and sisters in arms on the battlefield is nearly unbearable, those who return home are equally at risk, he said.

"Some of our veterans have made it home, only to succumb to the demons they brought with them," he said, referring to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, PSTD is especially pervasive among members of the military. Between 11 and 20 percent of those who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom are diagnosed in a given year. About 12 percent of Desert Storm vets are affected by PSTD, as are about 15 percent of Vietnam War veterans.

The most recent VA data available reports the suicide rate among male veteran VA users is 38.3 per 100,000. The rate for female VA users is 12.8 per 100,000, leading to a "robust relationship" between veterans suffering PSTD and suicidal behavior.

On this Memorial Day, Okerson told the crowd of about 300 the stories of three veterans who sacrificed their lives to defend fellow soldiers or defend a strategic position, succeeding against overwhelming odds.

He also said America continues to face threats, particularly from ISIS.

"Fortunately, we have the men and women of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard to protect us," he said.

He praised soldiers and sailors who have died defending the U.S., praising heroes past and present.

"They have given what the Legion calls the 'last full measure of devotion," Okerson said, quoting Abraham Lincoln's speech at Gettysburg. "May God bless them and their families, and may God bless you for remembering their sacrifice."