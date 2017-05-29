Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/29/2017 1:28 PM

Lest we forget Harrisburg commemorates Memorial Day at Sunset Lawn Cemetery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Travis DeNeal photoDaughters of the American Revolution members Sarah Drone, left, and Candy Duncan Evans place a wreath at Harrisburg's Memorial Day service Monday.

    Travis DeNeal photoDaughters of the American Revolution members Sarah Drone, left, and Candy Duncan Evans place a wreath at Harrisburg's Memorial Day service Monday.

  • Travis DeNeal photoHarrisburg Mayor John McPeek, left, and American Legion member Robert Hodson place a wreath on the symbolic "Unknown Solder" marker at Sunset Lawn Cemetery.

    Travis DeNeal photoHarrisburg Mayor John McPeek, left, and American Legion member Robert Hodson place a wreath on the symbolic "Unknown Solder" marker at Sunset Lawn Cemetery.

  • Travis DeNeal photoHarrisburg Post 167 Finance Officer and Past Commander John Okerson leads the city's Memorial Day service at Sunset Lawn Cemetery Monday morning.

    Travis DeNeal photoHarrisburg Post 167 Finance Officer and Past Commander John Okerson leads the city's Memorial Day service at Sunset Lawn Cemetery Monday morning.

  • Travis DeNeal photoHarrisburg American Legion bugler Lloyd Wilson plays "Taps" at the conclusion of the city's Memorial Day service.

    Travis DeNeal photoHarrisburg American Legion bugler Lloyd Wilson plays "Taps" at the conclusion of the city's Memorial Day service.

  • Travis DeNeal photoAmerican Legion Honor Guard member Harold Magnuson, along with other members of the Honor Guard, fire a salute in honor of deceased veterans at Sunset Lawn Cemetery.

    Travis DeNeal photoAmerican Legion Honor Guard member Harold Magnuson, along with other members of the Honor Guard, fire a salute in honor of deceased veterans at Sunset Lawn Cemetery.

  • Travis DeNeal photoA member of the Harrisburg American Legion Honor Guard listens to the Memorial Day service.

    Travis DeNeal photoA member of the Harrisburg American Legion Honor Guard listens to the Memorial Day service.

 
By TraviS DeNeal
tdeneal@dailyregister.com

Honoring the lives of servicemen and women is our duty as Americans, regardless of whether those veterans are living or deceased, an American Legion officer told those gathered at Sunset Lawn Cemetery on Monday.

John Okerson, finance officer and past commander of Harrisburg Post 167 American Legion, led the city's Memorial Day services at the veterans' memorial section of Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Okerson asked those present to be especially supportive of living veterans.

"This is probably one of the hardest days of the year for us who have served," Okerson said.

And while the loss of brothers and sisters in arms on the battlefield is nearly unbearable, those who return home are equally at risk, he said.

"Some of our veterans have made it home, only to succumb to the demons they brought with them," he said, referring to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, PSTD is especially pervasive among members of the military. Between 11 and 20 percent of those who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom are diagnosed in a given year. About 12 percent of Desert Storm vets are affected by PSTD, as are about 15 percent of Vietnam War veterans.

The most recent VA data available reports the suicide rate among male veteran VA users is 38.3 per 100,000. The rate for female VA users is 12.8 per 100,000, leading to a "robust relationship" between veterans suffering PSTD and suicidal behavior.

On this Memorial Day, Okerson told the crowd of about 300 the stories of three veterans who sacrificed their lives to defend fellow soldiers or defend a strategic position, succeeding against overwhelming odds.

He also said America continues to face threats, particularly from ISIS.

"Fortunately, we have the men and women of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard to protect us," he said.

He praised soldiers and sailors who have died defending the U.S., praising heroes past and present.

"They have given what the Legion calls the 'last full measure of devotion," Okerson said, quoting Abraham Lincoln's speech at Gettysburg. "May God bless them and their families, and may God bless you for remembering their sacrifice."

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account