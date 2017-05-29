Arlington Heights bike plan open house Thursday

A bicycle-pedestrian plan is being considered by the Arlington Heights Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. Courtesy of Bill (David) Kruser

Arlington Heights and the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning will host an open house Thursday, June 1, for the public to review the village's bicycle and pedestrian plan.

The plan outlines a vision for bicycle and pedestrian travel and defines policies that will help achieve that vision, officials said. The plan will be available for public review and comment from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the first floor Buechner Room of village hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road. Officials from the village, CMAP and Arlington Heights Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission will be available to answer questions.

The village board will conduct a formal review of the plan this summer.