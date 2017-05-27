updated: 5/27/2017 6:32 PM
Images: Wheaton North High School graduation
Wheaton North students throw their caps to celebrate the 51st Annual Commencement Ceremony.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
From left to right: Grace Wimpffen, student council president, Kelly Goonan, vice president of communications, Teagan Kafer, vice president of public relations and Cameryn Carrico, senior class president, are all ready for their Wheaton North graduation at the College of DuPage.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Georgiana Elise Adams sings the national anthem during the Wheaton North graduation at the College of DuPage.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Daniel White | Staff PhotographerStudent speaker Samuel Joseph Cannova delivers his speech,
Daniel White | Staff PhotographerFaculty speaker Jason Leadaman delivers his speech "The Lon
Wheaton North Principal Matthew Biscan salutes the Class of 2017 with a brief tassel ceremony during the Wheaton North graduation at the College of DuPage.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wheaton North High School graduation on Saturday, May 27, at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
