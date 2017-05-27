Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/27/2017 1:08 PM

Images: Streamwood High School graduation

Streamwood High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGraduates throw their caps at the Streamwood High School Class of 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comHolding his diploma, Streamwood High School Class of 2017 graduate Andres Rosiles poses for a portrait at commencement at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday. He is joining the U.S. Marine Corp.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comValedictorian Jeriann Gumila addresses the Streamwood High School Class of 2017 at their commencement at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGraduate Jonathan Jacobson waves as he takes his seat at the Streamwood High School Class of 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comImages from the Streamwood High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
