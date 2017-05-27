Images: South Elgin High School graduation

South Elgin High School held its 2017 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Graduates Amanda Jannet Aldarondo and Joevani M. Alcantar do an impromptu dance at the South Elgin High School Class of 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The South Elgin High School baseball team brings their Class 4A Regional Championship trophy on stage at the 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday. They won the title earlier and were still in uniform.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Co-Salutatorian Grace Moreno sings an original composition to her classmates at the South Elgin High School Class of 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Graduate Santiago Alejandro Lozano makes a last-second adjustment before taking the stage for his diploma at the South Elgin High School Class of 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
