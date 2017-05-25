Where you can check beaches for bacteria

hello

As the season begins, Lake County beachgoers are urged to make sure their favorite spot is open by checking the Lake County Health Department's beach advistory page at hwww.lakecountyil.gov/2385/Beach-Advisory.

The page is updated by 10 a.m. daily, and lets beach users know if high bacteria is present in the water. High bacteria can come from

stormwater runoff, sewage overflow, nearby septic failure, or large quantities of droppings from geese or seagulls. The intent is to keep people out of the water until the quality improves, according to health officials. Most swimming-related illnesses cause short-term health problems and usually are not reported to or treated by health providers.

Call environmental services at (847) 377-8020 for more information.