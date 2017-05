Stevenson students win essay contest

Stevenson High School students took the top three places in the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy's annual student essay contest.

Senior Andy Christensen won first place, junior Rachel Aranyi was second, and senior Cindy Yao placed third.

Students were invited to write opinion pieces or create multimedia presentations on topics impacting public policy. Each student will receive $250, and Christensen's essay will be published on the Mettawa-based center's website.