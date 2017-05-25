Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/25/2017 1:22 PM

Lake County stormwater commission names new supervisor

Daily Herald report

Mike Prusila has been named planning supervisor for the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission effective July 3.

The Lake County native has been with the agency for about 10 years as a watershed planner. He started his career as a planner with the village of Gurnee.

In the last 10 years, he has developed proposals for and administered 17 grant-funded projects or plans, amounting to more than $6 million in funding, and resulting in more than $11 million in project work, according to the commission. He currently is working on the Des Plaines River watershed plan.

One of his biggest projects was managing the completion of two phases of comprehensive stream restoration along a mile of a ravine stream in Winthrop Harbor. It involved acquiring and managing grants from multiple funding sources.

