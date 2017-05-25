Delnor hostage nurses sue sheriff, guard

Two nurses held hostage by a Kane County jail inmate at Delnor Hospital in Geneva are suing a guard, the Kane County sheriff's department and the hospital's security firm, claiming they failed to properly monitor and secure the prisoner.

The two, listed as Jane Doe I and II, filed a civil rights action in federal court, their attorney, Sean P. Murray, announced Thursday.

The suit also says that, contrary to reports given by the sheriff's department and the Kane County state's attorney, one of the nurses was injured. She was tortured, abused physically and mentally, and raped, Murray said, adding that the bullet that killed Tywon Salters also struck her.

Salters was in Delnor Hospital, recovering from surgery after eating part of his plastic jail-issued sandals.

The Chicago man had been in the Kane County jail since mid-March when he was arrested in Elgin on a charge of stealing a vehicle.

According to Kane County authorities, Salters was accompanied at the hospital by one corrections officer. Salters somehow obtained the officer's handgun and took a nurse hostage, left the room, and then took another nurse hostage. He and the second nurse descended to a small room in the first-floor emergency department.

After negotiations were unsuccessful, a SWAT team member entered the room and shot Salters in the head.

According to the Kane County sheriff's office, they tried to negotiate with Salters, but were unsuccessful.