Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/25/2017 11:37 AM

Delnor hostage nurses sue sheriff, guard

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Attorney Sean P. Murray, explains the federal lawsuit he and attorney Lindsay J. Scheidt filed Thursday against the Kane County sheriff's department. They represent two nurses who were held hostage by a jail inmate who was being treated at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

      Attorney Sean P. Murray, explains the federal lawsuit he and attorney Lindsay J. Scheidt filed Thursday against the Kane County sheriff's department. They represent two nurses who were held hostage by a jail inmate who was being treated at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
    Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer

  • Tywon Salters

    Tywon Salters

  • A hospital employee speaks with a police officer May 13 at the Delnor Hospital Emergency Room entrance in Geneva during a hostage situation.

      A hospital employee speaks with a police officer May 13 at the Delnor Hospital Emergency Room entrance in Geneva during a hostage situation.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Two nurses held hostage by a Kane County jail inmate at Delnor Hospital in Geneva are suing a guard, the Kane County sheriff's department and the hospital's security firm, claiming they failed to properly monitor and secure the prisoner.

The two, listed as Jane Doe I and II, filed a civil rights action in federal court, their attorney, Sean P. Murray, announced Thursday.

The suit also says that, contrary to reports given by the sheriff's department and the Kane County state's attorney, one of the nurses was injured. She was tortured, abused physically and mentally, and raped, Murray said, adding that the bullet that killed Tywon Salters also struck her.

Salters was in Delnor Hospital, recovering from surgery after eating part of his plastic jail-issued sandals.

The Chicago man had been in the Kane County jail since mid-March when he was arrested in Elgin on a charge of stealing a vehicle.

According to Kane County authorities, Salters was accompanied at the hospital by one corrections officer. Salters somehow obtained the officer's handgun and took a nurse hostage, left the room, and then took another nurse hostage. He and the second nurse descended to a small room in the first-floor emergency department.

After negotiations were unsuccessful, a SWAT team member entered the room and shot Salters in the head.

According to the Kane County sheriff's office, they tried to negotiate with Salters, but were unsuccessful.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account