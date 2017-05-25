$25 million Route 53 extension study moves forward

Illinois tollway directors unanimously voted to study extending Route 53 north Thursday, approving a $25 million consulting contract amid furious lobbying for and against the project.

Tollway leaders said the consultants will start from scratch and in four to five years make recommendations for a road to be paid for with tolls.

It's a departure from the four-lane parkway plan the previous tollway administration had forwarded that was envisioned after months of discussions with Lake County leaders and stakeholders.

The consultants will study route options for building a road up to Route 120 near Grayslake as well as improvements to Route 120. They won't be tied to previous plans, but they should consider the parkway idea as well, Chairman Robert Schillerstrom said.

"An environmental impact study looks at whether the road should be built and looks at the routes and will answer questions raised," Schillerstrom said Monday.

Opponents of the extension call it a boondoggle and say the focus should be on fixing local arterial roads such as Route 120 if the tollway wants to improve congestion.

Other projects to fix traffic in Lake County "are being held hostage by this single 12-mile stretch of road that's not wanted," Hawthorn Woods Mayor Joseph Mancini said.

Former state Sen. Bill Morris of Grayslake, a former tollway director, predicted a systemwide toll increase would result if the board went ahead with the road.

"Parole Lake County now and drop this study. We can solve our Route 120/83 congestion problem for about 5 percent of the cost of Route 53," Morris said.

Supporters say the road will create jobs and improve traffic flow in Lake County and north Cook County, where Route 53 peters out.

"With congestion and travel time improvements, the new extension will unlock economic development," said Dave Bender, executive director of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois, which represents consulting engineering companies.

A representative of a Chicago-based road construction contractor also is in favor, saying going ahead will create jobs. "It's time to embrace the positive things about moving forward with the environmental impact study," FH Paschen vice president Mark Barkowski said.

The contract is with engineering firms California-based CH2M Hill Inc. and Knight E/A Inc. in Chicago. The tollway has authorized up to $50 million for an environmental impact study.

Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor withdrew his support for the extension a year ago, but county board member Sid Mathias of Buffalo Grove still thinks the project is worthwhile and will fix gridlock in Lake County and at Lake-Cook and Arlington Heights roads close to the Route 53 terminus.