A truck driver was taken to a hospital after a crash Tuesday in Barrington Hills, authorities said. Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District officials said they were summoned at 9:45 a.m. for the single-vehicle wreck on Route 59, between Route 68 and Dundee Avenue in Barrington Hills. Authorities said a semitrailer went off the roadway, and the driver exited on his own. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Assistance was provided by the Cary Fire Department, Barrington Hills police, Cook County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
updated: 5/24/2017 4:03 PM
Semitrailer driver injured in Barrington Hills
