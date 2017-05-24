Semitrailer driver injured in Barrington Hills

A truck driver was taken to a hospital after a crash Tuesday in Barrington Hills, authorities said. Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District officials said they were summoned at 9:45 a.m. for the single-vehicle wreck on Route 59, between Route 68 and Dundee Avenue in Barrington Hills. Authorities said a semitrailer went off the roadway, and the driver exited on his own. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Assistance was provided by the Cary Fire Department, Barrington Hills police, Cook County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.